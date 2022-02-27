Shiba Inu as the queen of conflict! SHIB

photo freepik.com

The last week of February brought relatively bearish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. All because the darkest fears about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine materialized. The markets reacted immediately, capital moving away towards safe assets like the dollar, the yen and the franc.

The stock market also fell sharply, especially technology companies that are closely related to the general sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. However, the situation seems to be changing due to several factors.

First of all, investors seem to follow the well-known saying “buy the dip” constantly. The Fed is not done printing money yet, and the conflict in the East may cause a tightening of monetary policy to take a limited form. The sanctions imposed so far by the NATO alliance also do not seem to have a severe effect on the economies of Russia and European countries. All of this caused a rally in Bitcoin price from weekly lows of $34,250 to the current level of $39,200.

It is worth remembering that the situation is still dynamic and a headline can change sentiment 180 degrees. The pressure on risk assets may increase at the end of the trading week, which will encourage many investors to execute their positions.

In the report, we decided to provide only information about Bitcoin, because its price fluctuations still affect the valuations of smaller cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Cardano, Stellar or Dogecoin.

Some data from this week about the “king of cryptocurrencies”

Bitcoin recorded smaller declines compared to other “altcoins”. As was the case in the past, smaller cryptocurrencies are still associated with higher investment risk and higher volatility than BTC.

Bitcoin’s downward movement that occurred after the Russian aggression in Ukraine was relatively small, on the same day the “king of cryptocurrencies” managed to erase all losses and moved into green territory. The $34,000 level is still very strong. According to some investors, this may be a sign that the market is oversold. Many investors believe that the market is strong as the escalation of the armed conflict in Europe could not push the price below 30,000 USD.

The inflow of Bitcoins to stock exchanges on February 24, when the war began, was relatively small, meaning that only some of the existing owners decided to sell their holdings. Data from Glassnode shows that most investors who owned 1 BTC or less decided to sell. The vast majority of large investors did not make any significant moves that day. It also increases the number of wallets with more than 1000 BTC. Despite the increase in energy prices and uncertainty in the market, there were no significant sales by miners, which is also interpreted as a positive indicator.

Some speculation arose about the activity of Russian oligarchs and institutions affected by sanctions in the cryptocurrency market.

The popular ‘Entity Adjusted Idle Flow’ chart shows historically low levels according to Glassnode, which could further encourage long-term investors to consider investing in Bitcoin.

Ukraine has always wanted to get the status of “cryptocurrency paradise”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also tried to encourage US companies from the ‘Silicon Valley’ to relocate their activities to Ukraine. Zelensky also signed an act with the central bank of Ukraine regarding the issuance of the digital currency of the Ukrainian government. Unfortunately, the Russian attack ended Kiev’s dreams of creating a cryptocurrency-friendly system, at least for the time being.