Shiba Inu distributes prizes! SHIB SHIBUSD Reward in dollars! Shiba’s Vision Ryoshis

photo freepik.com

In April, Shiba Inu unveiled a new portal for burning their tokens, an activity in exchange for which users and traders can earn rewards in the form of money. Its goal is to help members of the Shiba Inu community reduce the circulating supply of tokens, thereby increasing their value. Now the project team has announced the availability of rewards that you get through burning Shiba Inu.



Shiba Inu has announced that the rewards will be available to holders who burn tokens on the Shiba Inu burn portal starting May 17, with cycles repeating every two weeks. Keep in mind that traders who burn their Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies permanently through the mentioned portal will get a token called burntSHIB.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The Burn portal was created as part of a partnership between Shiba Inu and Ryoshis Vision (RYOSHI)

People who get burned Shiba Inu tokens will get a reward in the form of RYOSHI tokens and 0.49% of all RYOSHI transactions will be distributed to current or former owners of burned Shiba Inu. The Burn portal was created as part of a partnership between Shiba Inu and Ryoshis Vision (RYOSHI), an Ethereum-based, Defi, decentralized finance project.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Its objective is to promote the development of the SHIB ecosystem.

In late April, the project tweeted that within the first 24 hours of the portal’s launch, announcing that more than $8 billion worth of Shiba Inu had been burned. At that time it was a sum that was equivalent to 181,040 dollars