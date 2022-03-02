Shiba Inu (SHIB) could slowly become a ‘brand’

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was first a meme coin, then slowly came out of phase by expanding its ecosystem consisting of utility and use cases. It incorporated native tokens BONE and LEASH, both of which will be used for transactions on Shibarium and Shiberse.

Shibarium is a layer 2 solution on the Ethereum network that reduces high gas fees and Shiberse is its next Metaverse. Shiberse will consist of 99,000 pieces of land and Leash holders will have priority access to view, bid and buy properties. All these transactions take place in the virtual world and SHIB decided to make a ‘real life’ entry.

Shiba Inu and Welly’s

Source: Welly’s

Welcome Welly!

Shiba Inu announced a SHIB-themed restaurant called Welly’s last month. The fast food restaurant is located by the sea in Naples, Italy. The move was SHIB’s first attempt to break out of the virtual world and meet people ‘in real life’. Here is the store address if you want to pay a visit: Sannazaro, 4, 80122 Napoli, Italy.

The main developer of ShibaSwap, Shytoshi Kusama, announced that they are expanding Welly’s globally and have started accepting franchise applications. Sooner or later, the SHIB theme restaurant could be in your city and you could taste the food.

Shiba Inu and John Richmond

SHIB yesterday announced a partnership with Italian clothing designer John Richmond. The collaboration was announced on the last day of Italian Fashion Week and the first day of Paris Fashion Week. The development means that SHIB is part of the fashion world and is making inroads into the glamor industry.

The association suggests that 10,000 John Richmond and Shiba Inu NFTs will be released. SHIB and John Richmond could also hold fashion shows in Milan, Italy. Additionally, the clothing line could also be available in collections at boutiques around the world.

Shiba Inu becomes a brand

SHIB has entered the ‘real world’ market through the Welly’s fast food joint and now the John Richmond fashion line. In conclusion, the Shiba Inu is slowly becoming a ‘brand’ and could dabble in more ‘real life’ segments in the future. SHIB would become ‘seen’ by the average Joe and that is where the key to its success lies.

At press time, the Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002623 and is up +9.3% in 24-hour daily trading.