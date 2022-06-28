Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt debuts on camera (and everyone goes crazy)

Always in the spotlight, even unwittingly, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt he begins to feel (a bit like any teenager) the call of art. His passion? The dance, as the parents also proudly pointed out. From what they say, even considering his age, he cultivates it with the enthusiasm that one has for the things that one loves and (for now) without particular ambitions, yet … even in spite of himself, everyone already knows what he is capable of. And they applaud the new talent revealed. All “fault” of his teacher, the choreographer Hamilton Evanswhich for some weeks has been celebrating the commitment of its students in a series of video clips in which they interpret some pieces of the moment whose choreography has reworked or expanded.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pitt appears in three of these collective demonstrations of talent, but it was only the latest clip that sparked enthusiasm and curiosity for her undoubted vocation for contemporary dance and in particular for hip hop. It’s about a dance sequence on the notes of Vegasfrom the soundtrack of Elvis, the new musical biopic on Presley to be released in Italy this Thursday. But before trying her hand at Doja Cat’s song she had already proved very smart by dancing up About Damn Time by Lizzo e Skin by Rihanna, and it’s a shame these previous clips went unnoticed. This is why we put them here in the queue, precisely to recover (and to reward all the group work of these young people clearly in love with music and struck by the sacred fire for performing art).