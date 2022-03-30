Shining Girls: Preview of the thriller starring Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura





Apple TV+ released the trailer for the series, “Shining Girls” starring and produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss.

By @mauvais1

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the series, “Shining Girls,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress, Elizabeth Moss; which premieres on Friday, April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by a new one every week, every Friday. It is a television adaptation of the showrunner silka louiswith the Emmy Award-winning Michelle McLaren directing the first two episodes.

Based on the bestselling book by Lauren Beukes, the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after he suffers a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors his own, he teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker. When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow his assailant to stay one step ahead.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

“Shining Girls” is adapted for television and produced by Silka Luisa, who is also serving as showrunner. Elisabeth Moss stars, directs and produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton are executive producers through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and is an executive producer. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.

