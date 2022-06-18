Show your abs, the return of the trend that questions

At the top, a bra cut from a men’s trouser belt, at the bottom, a low rise mini skirt matched and, in the middle, a belly that is bare, disproportionate, muscular, from below the breasts to the birth of the pubis.

As passed by the rebellious scissors of a high school girl in need of body expression, girls from the series Euphoria and, before them, to Britney Spears in the clip for Baby One More Time), the look imagined by Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu has become, since its appearance on the catwalks, a viral phenomenon generating its own memes and even its Instagram account.

Founded by Ashley Langholtz, a 17-year-old New York stylist, @miumiuset lists the sulphurous public appearances together: more than ninety to date!

From Paloma Elsesser to Nicole Kidman via Cindy Bruna, Emily Ratajkowski, Lorde, Chiara Ferragni or the male model Yugo Takano, all have succumbed to the call of the belly.

Because it’s a fact: at a time when designers are celebrating a sensual femininity freed from the fleece chrysalis in which the pandemic had locked it, the navel is emerging as the new erotic epicenter of fashion.

From tops reduced to the state of bras or bikinis to the return of low-waisted pants and skirts, passing through the effects of cut out on the abdomen, the entire wardrobe of the season is a showcase for its extreme unveiling. Even its most bling ornamentation: thank you Chanel waist chains and navel jewelry !

Has the belly become the new neckline?

The female body, always hypersexualized

“It’s a very sexualized area,” explains Jean-François Amadieu, director of the Discrimination Observatory and author of The Society of Appearance. The beautiful, the young… and the others.

He adds: “When you bare the belly, you also reveal the waist, which is the element of feminine differentiation par excellence. Even today, it is its thinness in relation to the hips that defines, for men , the most sexually attractive figure”.

For a long time, therefore, fashion left this part of the body deemed unseemly out of sight. We have to wait until 1946 and the invention of the bikini to finally see it come out into the open.

But then what a scandal! In the city, the crop top made its appearance in the 90s, popularized by Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child or the series beverly hills.

“At the time, we wore it more with baggy masculine pants and a surplus shirt”, recalls Thomas Zylberman, fashion expert at Carlin International, “Showing your belly then resembles a rebellious and melancholic attitude, that of a teenager who grew up too fast and was overflowing in her child’s clothes”.

With the advent of ultra-low-rise jeans at the turn of the 2000s, it became the erotic playground of pop lolitas flaunting their youthful, tanned abs to the noses of puritanical America.

“It was the triumph of the style popularized by Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Loana, with its hourglass silhouette, its micro-tops and the visible thong under the pants”, continues Thomas Zylberman, “At the moment, this era arouses real nostalgia , especially among very young girls who associate it with a period of freedom, excess and fun”.

Hence the reappearance on the catwalks of this silhouette which more generally marks the triumphant return of the body.

After ten years of puritanical minimalism and unisex streetwear, followed by two years of pandemic, will the revenge of femininity pass through the stomach?

For the young generation who lived through the #MeToo revolution, this unveiling is a way of asserting their sexual freedom and self-confidence (isn’t the belly also the seat of courage?).

Or, as summed up this season Nensi Dojaka, queen of neo-sexy: “Showing your femininity can be the thing that gives you the most strength”.