sick at home, that’s how she is now

The beautiful 40-year-old showgirl seems to have not felt very well recently. There is some evidence of this unfortunate story.

Big Brother Vip, and precisely the sixth edition, has already ground some episodes. In short, between quarrels and scenes, everything is going well.

And the quarrels, in truth, are not reserved only for competitors, but even, as we know, also for commentators.

Yes, because, he was able to ascertain it several times, between Adriana Volpe And Sonia Bruganelli certainly does not run bad blood.

The digs and attacks are wasted, and the two women are often the protagonists of more or less memorable squabbles.

Just about a week ago, among other things, a controversy was also triggered following a plane that flew over the GfVip house and who brought the inscription “Adriana the Queen”.

What can I say, at least you never get bored in the study of Channel 5. But, in the last few hours, in reality, something happened beyond the red door that worried the most.

The concern of celebrities for a competitor

It seems, therefore, that there has been one of the Vpponi who did not feel very well. The proof is that he was called in the night a doctor.

According to some tabloids, such as Novella 2000 And I read, everything would suggest the name of Miriana Trevisan, Mike Bongiorno’s former glen.

Thus, the chatter also continued on the Web where there was talk of a kind of illness. This has also been assumed above all because of what seems to have been said by the tenants themselves.

The show’s production, however, has not, at the moment, released a specific statement on what happened. From what emerged, however, it would seem that they were really Jo Squillo And Sophie Codegoni to talk about an intervention by a doctor.

Furthermore also Clarissa Selassie, as he was about to wash the dishes, he spoke about a form of fear taken for something that happened to the Neapolitan-born showgirl.

It is therefore difficult to understand how things actually went, especially because, perhaps for privacy reasons, the cameras did not want to show the fact. Now, however, it seems at least that everything is back.