Sienna Miller with yellow dress and pamela

British actress Kristin Scott Thomas makes her directorial debut in the movie ‘My Mother’s Wedding’. The stars of this production are the trio of performers Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, and Emily Beecham, which give life to three sisters in fiction in a plot that reminds us of Chekhov’s work ‘The Three Sisters’. The recording is taking place in the United Kingdom and, in the middle of filming, we have been able to obtain some images of the film shot in the surroundings of the church in Hampshire. All eyes have fallen on the ‘great look’ that marks Sienna Miller in this scene as invited to a ceremony. We are already taking note of this style with pamela maxi and floral print dress for our next wedding celebration or event.

Sienna Miller, the ideal guest

The dress that the actress has worn is a midi design whose main attraction is its print in a vibrant yellow color with a floral ‘print’ with satin finish. It has a V-neckline and long puffed sleeves at the shoulder. This beautiful ‘look’ that, without a doubt, is perfect to look like a guest of ten especially during the spring season, Sienna He has combined it with a large black hat decorated with a bow in the upper part and wave effect detail through a gauze fabric. Yes, we know that this look is a credit to the film’s wardrobe team, but put on Sienna Miller, one of the great fashion icons of recent decades, whose style has managed to cross the screen and conquer half the planet, it is always a great incentive to serve as inspiration.

gtres

gtres

gtres

gtres

