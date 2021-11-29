Since there were few of them, a new game about Marvel heroes arrives

Apparently we never get tired of games dedicated to heroes Marvel.

Only lately the re-propositions of superheroes in video games are truly rich and numerous. An example is certainly Marvel’s Avengers, the live service game that will soon welcome one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel universe to its ranks.

Spider-Man in fact it will make its debut in the game of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics on November 30th, so literally around the corner. For the occasion, Peter Parker’s alter ego was also shown in a gameplay.

It has recently landed on the market too Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a game that puts us in the shoes of Star-Lord and his rowdy gang and that, although fun, brings with it too many critical issues.

Among other things, we know that another game based on the same universe of superheroes is coming, this time, however, by Insomniac Games, which will put us in the shoes of one of the most brutal characters with superpowers there is: Marvel’s Wolverine.

The developers among other things have hinted that it will be a decidedly violent title and that it will not betray the expectations of the fans.

In short, in the midst of all this multitude of Marvel games now it seems that there is another one in development (via Eurogamer), although most likely we won’t see it until a few years from now.

Apparently, in fact, Daybreak Game and Dimensional Ink, teams behind DC Universe Online, they are working on a new one Triple A Marvel MMO.

The project should be led by Jack Emmert, currently owning the DC Universe Online, and it would be a title that will presumably see the light after 2022. So let’s not expect any immediate reveal.

The combination of Marvel and video games obviously does not stop there, since also the famous battle royale Fortnite has succumbed to the charm of superheroes in an indissoluble union. In short, the Marvel videogame invasion is underway.