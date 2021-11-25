Sing 2: the animated short spinoff dedicated to the spirit of the holidays (VIDEO)

Sing 2 inspired a lovely animated short conceived as a spinoff, introducing new characters not featured in the film, which celebrates the spirit of the holidays.

The video shows what happens to a family on Christmas Eve. A mother, who works as a nurse, promises to be home in time to celebrate the holidays with her children, but forgets her phone in the hospital. When her car crashes, leaving her struggling with a snowstorm, the protagonist follows the lights of the nearest house, unaware that it is a television studio.

The animated short entitled Like Home It was directed by Garth Jennings, former writer and director of Sing and the sequel.

Keke Palmer gives voice to Angie, the protagonist, and in the video it is revealed how she manages to stay connected with her family even if she has not managed to get home in time.

Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, he has declared: “Working closely with Universal and Xfinity, Illumination gained the opportunity to create content related to the world of Sing and that captures the holiday spirit of Xfinity. The content introduces a totally new character who, unexpectedly, finds himself expressing himself thanks to singing. To be able to remind people of the power of being together in these holidays thanks to the world of Sing 2 – Getting Stronger and our characters is a real honor.“.

The new animated film hitting theaters in December is written and directed again by Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005; Son of Rambow, 2007; Sing, 2016). Sing 2 is a colorful animated musical comedy, a sequel to the successful film of the same name that saw a group of animals organize a singing competition to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and save it from closure.

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glistening Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

Will the characters in Sing 2 – Getting Stronger and Stronger pull him out of his isolation?

In the original version the koala Buster is played by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to the pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to the rocker hedgehog Ash, while the serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, the shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, Nick Kroll’s provocative Gunter pig. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

The cast of the Italian voices is composed of the comedian and actor Frank Matano, in the cast also two young talents, Jenny De Nucci and Valentina Vernia. Among the voice actors there will also be Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, who perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.