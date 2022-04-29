Singer Chyno Miranda is between life and death: Nacho asks for a miracle

For several days, Venezuelan entertainment media have published about a new relapse in the health of the singer Chyno Miranda, who in September of last year retired from the stage due to a neurological condition that forced him to undergo physical rehabilitation to be able to walk. and perform your daily activities.

After this situation, the Venezuelan artist suffered covid-19 and for several months has been dealing with the consequences that it brought and that the virus left him.

One of his friends and colleagues, Miguel Ignacio Mendoza, artistically known as Nacho, was the one who gave clues as to Chyno’s current status. Through his social networks Nacho surprised thousands of his fans asking them to pray for his unconditional friend.

For years, the singers were one of the most popular duos in Latin America, and their catchy music was preferred by the main radio stations, occupying the top positions on music platforms.

As reported by the newspaper The universefrom Mexico, after the separation of the artist duo Chyno and Nacho in 2017, the relationship between friends and co-workers broke down and each one continued his career, with comments that everything ended badly between them.

However, the artists met again in February 2021, so much so that at that time Chyno published a photograph in which he saw himself together with Nacho riding a bicycle. “If not now, when,” Miranda posted at the time on her Instagram account.

Nacho asked his fans to pray for his friend Chyno, and asked God for a miracle to save him, because he has a relapse due to the aftermath of covid-19, and according to Venezuelan media, Jesús Alberto Miranda Pérez , first name of the singer Chyno Miranda is in poor health.

“Since he went through the coronavirus, the consequences seriously complicated his state of health, to the point that he feared for his life. And now that condition is repeated, after hearing rumors that the singer is hospitalized in Venezuela, under a reserved prognosis, “adds the Mexican media.

In November 2021, a statement was published on Chyno Miranda’s official Instagram account in which his advisors explained the episodes and health problems that the artist had experienced.

“Without a doubt, 2020 has been a complex and difficult year for everyone and for those of us around Jesus, we have had to live a few weeks of great concern and concern. In the first months of the year Jesus began with brief but intense discomfort in his hands and legs that intensified, experiencing a lot of pain, cramps, sensitivity and numbness. The pains first forced him to drastically stop his active life of exercise, his daily activities to a point where he could no longer walk. We very discreetly kept his condition private out of respect for his privacy and because of the acute pain he was experiencing,” the statement details.

“The treatment recommended and ordered by the doctors was physical rehabilitation. He was hospitalized for four weeks. It is a fairly slow recovery and requires a lot of patience, but he is getting better and stronger. Already today we have Chyno back home and the greatest thing, being able to walk on his own. We have great faith that his full recovery will be faster than expected, and here we are by his side to continue supporting him and giving him everything he needs to see the Jesus of always, Chyno, ”concludes the artist’s report to his fans. .