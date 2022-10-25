singer confirms bad news

This Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Whatsapp users received a big disappointment. The application created by Meta experienced a malfunction for hours. So what is the basic problem? Sources have tried to explain the situation based on certain analyses.

WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta and used by many people for quick texting, is reportedly facing a problem. Millions of WhatsApp users across the world are currently unable to send or receive messages.

Indianexpress.com can confirm that the outage affects both personal and group chats. Outage detection website DownDetector confirms that WhatsApp is not working for many users in multiple regions.

WhatsApp Web also appears to be affected by the outage, and we can confirm that the app’s web client is also unable to connect to WhatsApp servers, suggesting a server-level outage, not an outage that does not affect than Android and iOS apps. Anyone trying to use WhatsApp Web will be greeted with an error message.

This is WhatsApp’s first major outage since the larger Meta outage on October 5, which destroyed WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook together, affecting millions of users for several hours before the services were back down. line.

WhatsApp parent company Meta has acknowledged the outage and is currently working on a fix. “We are aware that some people are having difficulty messaging right now and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible,” a Meta spokesperson told indianexpress.com

The real problem with this failure

Again, there is no information from WhatsApp that justifies this outage. In October 2021, Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for about six hours after a major DNS outage. DNS or Domain Name System is the service that translates human-readable hostnames (like indianexpress.com) into raw, numeric IP addresses.

If DNS isn’t working properly, your computer won’t be able to connect to the servers that host the website you’re looking for. But in this case, the problem was related to BGP routing. BGP – short for Border Gateway Protocol – is the system that helps a network find the best route to another network.