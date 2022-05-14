Single Women: Rihanna Launches FentyAfrica, New Drops From Lehla Samia, Muni Long, Lakeyah, Coi Leray Celebrate Birthdays, and More!

These ladies are in their bags and building empires! Let’s see how they do it.

Fans are still patiently waiting for her new bundle of joy to arrive, ever since she announced she’s pregnant, but Rihanna is still here working until she can’t. The billionaire bad gal took to Instagram to announce the launch of FentyAfrica is set to release on May 27, proving she’s intent on building an empire for her baby worldwide!

Future R&B star Muni Long has taken over social media with her hit song “Hrs and Hrs”. Looks like the singer-songwriter is back with a new single “Pain” and fans are loving the sound, Muni never disappoints!

Queen of R&B Mary J Blige took to Instagram to announce the deluxe version of her 15th studio album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’.

The deluxe album has new remixes, new features and new songs! Auntie will also be honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday.

Coi Leray stepped out with a new look to celebrate her 25th birthday. The trend setter is set to go on tour this month and fans are ready.

After recently signing a recording contract with Yo Gotti, Lehla Samia hits the music scene hot! The singer has released a new single “Call Me” which gives a 90s R&B sound that will never get old.

Milwaukee Rapper lackeyah graced fans with stunning visuals on his catchy new record “I Look Good.” Fans love the new sound and support the change!

Rising rapper Glorille recently went viral for her hit song “FNF”. With over three million views on Youtube, the Memphis rapper has given his fans a new hit, just in time for summer!