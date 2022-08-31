Sister of Amber Heard criticizes MTV for inviting Johnny Depp!

Whitney Henriquez, the sister of Amber Heard, considers that it was a “desperate move” to include Johnny Depp in the MTV Awards

One of the biggest surprises that the celebration of the MTV Awards this year was the virtual appearance that had Johnny Depp dressed as the famous astronaut that is part of the MTV logo. This is the first appearance at a public event What does the actor do after his intense legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

At the event, Johnny Depp ended his cameo by saying “You know what? I needed this job!” while being greeted with a standing ovation. Nevertheless, Whitney Henriquez She was not so happy, and turned to social networks to criticize the decision to include the actor in the event.

A trick for ratings?

Right after the appearance of Johnny Depp, Henriquez posted a story on Instagram where he criticized the event, calling it “a desperate act” by mtv while insinuating that it was an attack against victims of domestic violence.

“MTV: You are disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of those who made that decision have daughters… #DMVAS, #IStandWithAmberHeard

Since the trial ended, Amber Heard He has tried to appeal the jury’s decision. First, by claiming that one of the people who was on it was not actually the person they had originally invited to be on the jury. Then she started to say social media campaign against his image greatly influenced the decision.

However, by US law, she has to pay the court of Virginia the same amount of money they agreed to pay Johnny Depp before your appeal proceeds. There are no further details on the case so far.

The Resurgence of Johnny Depp

While this is the actor’s first public appearance, his career is really starting to take shape again. In addition to having released an album together with the musician jeff beck and be preparing a promotional tour, soon we will see Depp play Louis XV on the tape Jeanne DuBarry.

And as if that were not enough, he will once again take the director’s chair to portray the life of the Italian artist Amadeo Modigliani, and we will certainly see him have more and more presence in the public spheres of entertainment, since even the actor Mads Mikkelsen He said that he would be willing to leave the path free for him to play the villain again Grindelwald for a new delivery Fantastic Beasts.