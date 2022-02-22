Six indie games that will arrive this year on Steam

Video games that have been created by independent studios have recently become more important for the video game industry in general, since they usually have different proposals, since it is often in them that true innovation occurs, since their developers can experiment and play with the story, mechanics, and gameplay at your mercy.

Last year was a very good one for this genre, as there were many indie games released that drew attention, and one of them was even the winner of GOTYE 2021.

Some of the games that you will see on this list were proposed for last year but their releases were postponed for this year, so this year can be a very good one for indies too as it could be even better for these titles. .

We leave you a list with 6 different interesting proposals for indie games, which will be released this year:

The Garden Path:

This game is about the small pleasures of gardening; developed by carrotcake, who comments that within it, players will discover a long-forgotten garden and help it grow again to attract plant dwellers and curious animal travelers.

Available for: Steam, Nintendo Switch.

Venba:

Visai Games offers us a narrative cooking game, set in the 1980s in Canada, and focuses on a mother from India, who will motivate players to cook and remember lost recipes: “it is a story about family, love, loss and more”, and will be out in November.

Available for: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

Citizen Sleeper:

From the same developer as In Other Waters and Jump Over The Age; is an RPG inspired by board games, set in an old space station, where you have to survive in precarious conditions of working for hire, “living in a body that sometimes feels antagonistic”, said Gareth Damian Martin, its developer .

Available for: Steam, (Microsoft Windows and Mac OS).

Call me Wax:

It is a visual novel by Toadhouse Games, which focuses on how to make friends as an adult, where your character is a new girl in town, meeting the citizens while working at a Tea place.

Available for: Steam (Microsoft Windows, GNU/Linux, Mac OS).

Serial Cleaners:

Developed by Draw Distance, it’s about the people who clean up crime scenes, a stealth game with a stylish look, you have to avoid getting caught while making it look like nothing happened here.

Available for: Steam, PlayStation 4, iOS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

Frank and Drake:

Developed by Appnormals Team, it is a story set in a turn-based world and focused on two housemates with opposite schedules, showing two completely different perspectives of the same situation.

Available for: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.