SKI VIALATTEA, FROM THE ENGLISH 100 MILLION TO BUY FACILITIES, HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS

by ANDREA MUSACCHIO

SESTRIERE – The Vialattea ski resorts could “speak English”. In fact, the British private equity fund Icon Infrastructure is very close to the acquisition of the infrastructure that for 75 years belonged to the Fiat of the Agnelli family and now owned by Brasso and Perron Cabus. The news is confirmed by President Brasso: “The ongoing negotiations with the foreign fund would seem serious” declared the president of Vialattea “we are at an advanced stage and we will see whether or not it will lead to a closure of the discussions through an agreement”.

An important news both economically and socially for the whole Val di Susa: in fact, in the last 15 years no one had ever managed to acquire Sestrieres Spa (ski lifts, Sestriere slopes, etc.). The official proposal could arrive in a few days, around the middle or end of January. Icon Infrastructure is reportedly ending due diligence, confirming that the parties are very close to a formal transition. In February, there will be room for further changes to the negotiation. The economic offer presented by the British group to the two private partners, Giovanni Brasso and Alessandro Perron Cabus, is around 100 million euros. In Icon Infrastructure’s plans there is not only the acquisition and management of the ski facilities, but also that of the hotels and shelters. The independent investment firm would replicate what it did with other structures in Europe and North America. On the other hand, we are talking about a company that has around 4.3 billion euros of assets under management. In short, for Sestriere and the whole upper Valsusa it seems that a new gold era is about to begin.

