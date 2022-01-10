Sky, a new 4K channel for cinema is coming

The January 28 the first channel in Italy entirely dedicated to cinema in 4K HDR. Sky Cinema 4K will be available on channel 313, and joins the 11 Sky Cinema branded channels, offering subscribers an even more immersive viewing experience. The channel will be visible at no additional cost to all Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with optional HD or Ultra HD * service.

With over 120 films at the launch date, Sky Cinema 4K will have an offer for all genres, all tastes and all ages with a full lineup of great classics and the most recent first-run hits, including Fast & Furious 9, new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel, Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia from the dead, the second chapter of the blockbuster comedy starring Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. And again, among others, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the super cast headed by Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones, The Father – Nothing is as it seems, touching two-Academy Award®-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, and the animated feature The Croods 2 – A new era.

Among the library films broadcast on the channel also T.he Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, the animation of despicable Me 2,Men In Black with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, the iconic Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray and timeless films like the restored version of Overtaking by Dino Risi with Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

There will also be titles Sky Original, starting from the two new stories de The Crimes of the BarLume, with Filippo Timi, Lucia Mascino, Enrica Guidi, Stefano Fresi, Corrado Guzzanti and the inevitable “vecchini”, the latest adventures of Cops 2 – A gang of cops with the ramshackle band led by Claudio Bisio, but also And we like assholes stood and watched by Pierfrancesco Diliberto (Pif) with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli e Leave one day in Rome by Edoardo Leo and with Edoardo Leo, Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi.

More new titles are expected in February, including Monster Hunter by Paul WS Anderson with Milla Jovovich and film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, the comedy Welcome to the Esposito house, with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo, and the spy story Karim Code with Mohamed Zouaoui, Valentina Cervi, Stella Egypt.

All films broadcast on Sky Cinema 4K are available also on demand on Sky Q via satellite connected to the internet.

* The viewing of Sky Cinema 4K is reserved for Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with the optional “Ultra HD” service and for customers who have subscribed to the optional “HD” service by February 3, 2021. To view the contents in 4K HDR quality it is necessary to have a 4K UHD HDR TV connected to Sky Q via satellite.