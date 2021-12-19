Slow and ambiguous decisions, Marko warns: “We will evaluate the future in F1” – F1 Team – Formula 1

In the most incredible way and at the most unexpected moment, but in the end Red Bull managed to take home that drivers title that it has been missing since 2013. Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton, albeit with an infinite corollary of controversy and discussions linked to the decisions taken in the final race in Abu Dhabi by race director Michael Masi. The assessments of the stewards in this case, ‘cut’ of the chicane by Hamilton during the first lap apart, smiled at the Milton Keynes team. Analyzing the entire season, however, even Red Bull seems to have found the work done by the Federation inadequate regulate a championship often played beyond the limits of the allowed.

Speaking to the site RacingNews365.com Helmut Marko, historical consultant of the Anglo-Austrian team, pointed the finger at the evaluations provided during the year by the commissioners, judged slow and inconsistent. A topic that he says should be tackled with decision by who will succeed Jean Todt and which could even question the very future of the Red Bull brand in F1. “We will think about our future in Formula 1 if this does not have the desired effects on the next championships – explained the manager of Graz – decisions must be quick and unambiguous. It has to be a matter of seconds and these decisions shouldn’t be different every time “.

“It’s not our job – said Marko, speaking of the upcoming elections for the presidency of the FIA ​​- but after so many mistakes have been made and unworthy decisions have been made, there is certainly a great need for change. There will be a new president of the FIA ​​and he should start working on this immediately “. Speaking to Channel 4 regarding the frantic final race, however, Christian Horner – Red Bull team principal – praised Michael Masi for making the decision to let the Safety Car in. “The question was ‘let them run’. It was vital and that’s what we talked about so often: ‘Let them run, let them run’. The stewards and the race director [Michael Masi] they made the right decision. They got rid of the dubbed and there was a one-lap showdown. It was a kind of summary of this year “ he concluded.