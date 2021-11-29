SM – Inter, blitz for Chelsea’s Sarr: the defender is in Milan, negotiations underway

Accelerated by the Nerazzurri club for the Chelsea central defender: negotiation underway for the loan, can be closed shortly

L’Inter is ready to make the first market gift in January a Simone Inzaghi with a few weeks in advance. According to what he reports Sport Mediaset, the Nerazzurri club is ready to close due to the arrival on loan of Malang Sarr, central defender of the Chelsea class 1999.

The Frenchman, not called up by Tuchel for the match between the ‘Blues’ and Manchester United which ended 1-1, arrived yesterday in Milan, where he spent the evening, and is negotiating his move to Inter in January, on loan with the right of redemption for a figure still to be fixed which should be around 15 million euros.

To advise a Sarr L’Inter it would have been Romelu Lukaku, a great friend of the French defender. The two share the same agent, Federico Pastorello.

Back in the summer from his experience at Porto on loan, Sarr failed to convince Tuchel, who used him with a dropper this season: a presence in the Premier League and a couple of EFL Cups. Changing jersey could be good for the 1999 class and for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, looking for valid alternatives in defense of the tro Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni.

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 10:53)

