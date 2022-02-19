‘SMARTER’: Newsom administration unveils future plans to combat COVID-19

In summary

Newsom’s health secretary unveiled a preparedness plan called “SMARTER,” which includes mask stockpiling and screening tests. But has the state learned the lessons of its erratic handling of the pandemic?

Read this article in Español.

Vowing to be smarter after the lessons learned over the past two years, the Newsom administration today gave a glimpse of what the next few months, and potentially years, will look like in California with the likelihood of COVID-19 sticking around.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Health Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said the state’s new plan marks a shift in handling the pandemic toward preparedness, acknowledging that officials will need to be flexible in responding to any new variations of concern.

The state called its new plan “SMARTER,” an acronym for its seven focus areas: injections, masks, awareness, preparation, testing, education and Rx treatments.

“It is clear that the virus will be with us for some time, if not forever. It is less clear how often and how much it will continue to affect our health and well-being,” the state’s plan says.

The strategy unveiled today includes preventative planning, such as stocking 75 million masks and bringing in 30 million OTC tests, as well as the ability to increase the healthcare workforce by at least another 3,000 employees if there is another surge.

It also includes leveraging current sewage surveillance and genome sequencing to gain a better understanding of the evolving virus, and pursuing a public-private partnership with a COVID-19 test manufacturer that can secure a supply chain for California.

“It is clear that the virus will be with us for some time, if not forever. It is less clear… how much it will continue to affect our health and well-being.” California ‘SMARTER’ Plan

The administration’s plan intentionally does not set thresholds that would trigger certain actions, such as its controversial multi-colored phased plan to close and reopen businesses in 2020.

Instead, flexibility is important now, Ghaly said. For example, a deadly variant may require the state to focus on case prevention, while a less virulent variant may require the state to focus on hospitalizations.

“Today is about balance,” Ghaly said. “Balance between a message of hope and a successful adaptation but also a prepared vigilance.”

The move comes as more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day were reported in California, based on the state’s seven-day average on Wednesday. So far, 8.2 million infections and 82,382 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began two years ago.

The administration promised to be more precise and specific in its efforts to combat COVID: “We will be smarter than ever, using the lessons of the last two years to address mitigation and adaptation measures through effective and timely strategies,” says the administration. plan introduction. . “Throughout the pandemic, we have relied on science and relied on tools that create protection.”

The strategy comes in the wake of two years that have sparked widespread criticism of the state’s handling of the pandemic:

COVID-19 testing has been slow and plagued by shortages and long wait times, even now. Backlogs of up to 65,000 people in the early months of the pandemic prompted partnerships with UC labs and the rushed construction of a $25 million lab. The Valencia Branch Laboratory’s $1.7 billion no-bid contract has yet to deliver on its lofty promises of high-capacity testing.

Uptake of the boosters has been slow even though California has made them widely available ahead of federal regulators. So far, 74% of eligible Californians have received two doses and 55% have received a booster, according to state data.

Hospitals have struggled under the weight of the pandemic with staff shortages and high caseloads. The National Guard has been deployed several times, particularly in the Central Valley.

Workers and the economy have been severely affected with widespread illnesses by Omicron that devastate many businesses.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UC San Francisco, said the timing of the state’s plan is prudent. “There are two ongoing epidemics, there is the biological epidemic and there is the epidemic of fear and anguish. I think we may have gotten past that second at a time when the biological epidemic is going down,” he said.

The plan sends a message that “we’re not going to be in the war room all the time,” he said.

When asked if there was anything missing from the administration’s plan, Rutherford said he thought the plan was comprehensive and that perhaps other states could look to it for guidance.

California’s SMARTER Plan focuses on what has worked in the fight against COVID-19: shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education & Rx treatments. We will continue applying the lessons we’ve learned to save lives & keep California moving forward. pic.twitter.com/4531XFm6n6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 17, 2022

California, and the world, have been hit by four surges since the start of the pandemic. The 2020-21 winter surge killed most people. Omicron at its peak saw nearly three times as many cases in California compared to last winter, though fewer people have died.

Ghaly said Californians should expect seasonal increases, like when school starts or during the winter. With that could come masking rules and the need for more testing.

Experts predict that COVID-19 will eventually become “endemic.” However, to get to that phase, infections would have to level off, meaning there would be no outbreaks or runaway surges.

Endemic “means that it is at a constant level; that constant level can be low or high, it can be somewhere in between, but it doesn’t go up or down,” Rutherford said.

Ideally, that case rate would be much lower than current rates, county health officials say.

“Right now our case rate is on the high side. It’s going down, which is nice to see, but it’s still pretty high,” Dr. Rais Vohra, public health officer for Fresno County, said at a news conference last week. Fresno has a 7-day average daily case rate of 67.7 new cases per 100,000 people. Statewide, that’s 42.3 cases per 100,000.

“If the transmission rate of cases dropped to five in 100,000 people, that would be a very good sign,” Vohra said.

This article was originally published by CalMatters.

—

follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

follow our channel RSS for articles in Spanish.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that explains public policy and political issues in California.