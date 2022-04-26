Smartwatches on offer to prepare for the bikini operation

It’s okay. To exercise, all you have to do is go outside and walk, but if you’re a reader of El Output, you’re sure to be looking for the perfect technological complement to be able to monitor your exercises. Luckily today we bring you a selection of smartwatches with interesting offers with which you can buy these devices at very attractive prices.

One of them is this smart watch from amazon, a unisex model with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and 5 ATM water resistance, which will allow you to use it in swimming exercises. Its integrated battery promises up to 14 days of use, something quite surprising considering the reduced thickness of the watch.

With a 54% discount from the official launch price, it’s a fantastic value for those looking for a smartwatch with good features.

Fitbit Versa 3

While we continue to wait for Google to launch its first Pixel smartwatch, we will have to continue to settle for the products of Fitbit, a company that he bought with the idea of ​​giving life to his own wearable. This model in particular is quite interesting, since it has a very elegant and discreet design that will appeal to those who do not want to carry something so large on their wrist.

It has integrated GPS to record your walks without having to carry your mobile with you, it is compatible with Spotify Connect and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. With a price of 149 euros,

Amazfit Band 5

The other option available that you could consider is to use a smartband. You lose the look of the watch, but you get pretty much the same features for a much lower price. On this occasion, the Amazfit model enjoys a 27% discount, so they remain in incredible €21.90.

For just over 20 eurosyou will be able to monitor your workouts, see your heart rate, control the hours on the ground and know the level of oxygen saturation in your blood.

