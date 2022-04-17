Entertainment

sneakers that never go out of style

  • Carolina de Monaco already wore in the 80s all the sneakers that are a trend today
  • New Balance 550 or the cult sneakers worn by all celebrities, models and fashion experts

    Just as there are movies and songs that resist the inevitable passage of time, there are clothes and fashion accessories that survive the inclemency of trends just as well. Although these usually refer to luxury, there are many more affordable and oriented to day-to-day outfits that carry the label of timeless. In terms of sneakers, there are models that have created stylistic coincidences as curious as making Lady Di and Kaia Gerber choose the same model or Queen Sofia and Kendall Jenner practically bet on an exact pair.

    The sneakers that emerge victorious each season are usually the most iconic models of the firms, such as the Adidas Gazelle, the eternal Converse All Star Chuck 70 or the Nike Air Jordan. Beyond these three imperishable models, there are some sneakers that always reign on the outskirts of fashion shows, usually fitting the models in their outfits. off-duty and who likewise star in the elaborate outfits of those attending the fashion shows or the celebrities of the moment. We are talking, in this case, about the Old Skool model from the firm skate par excellence: Vans.

    This model, in black and with remarkable contrasts in white, not only fits perfectly with any outfits, but in its latest versions, with an extended platform, they are the most stylizing, adding centimeters without the need to add discomfort and fitting into all kinds of outfits. This has been demonstrated from the model Emily Ratajkowski to some of the attendees at the most recent fashion weeks.

    How to combine Vans Old Skool sneakers

    paris, france march 08 a guest wears a black hoodie sweater, a black shiny leather long coat, a black shiny leather crossbody bag from chanel, a gold love bracelet from cartier, black legging pants, black and white striped print pattern socks, black ankle sneakers from vans, outside miu miu , during paris fashion week womenswear fw 2022 2023, on march 08, 2022 in paris, france photo by edward berthelotgetty images

    Edward Berthelot

    hamburg, germany june 26 elise soho wearing black low vans sneakers, black beach bag and beige soho studios two piece on june 26, 2021 in hamburg, germany footage by photographergetty images photo by jeremy moellergetty images

    Jeremy Moeller

    berlin, germany may 06 sonia lyson wearing lala berlin cap and flanell, orange fluffy chanel bag, black vans sneakers and black zara destroyed jeans on may 06, 2021 in berlin, germany photo by jeremy moellergetty images

    Jeremy Moeller

    milan, italy september 20 model rachel fox talks on the phone and wears a black blazer, pants, vans sneakers, and givenchy bag with a light brown cropped sweater top during milan fashion week springsummer 2018 on september 20, 2017 in milan, italy photo by melodie jenggetty images

    Melody Jeng

    cologne, germany august 14 lou beyer wearing vans sneaker, loewe bag, by aylin koenig dress and acne studios jacket on august 14, 2020 in cologne, germany photo by jeremy moellergetty images

    Jeremy Moeller

    new york, new york february 15 emily ratajkowski seen wearing blue bag, yellow black coat with zebra print, denim jeans, vans outside michael kors during new york fashion week on february 15, 2022 in new york city photo by christian vieriggetty images

    Christian Virig

    berlin, germany january 21 anna schürrle wearing beige boss coat, saint laurent shades, oh april knit sweater, bash pants, vans sneaker and hermes bag on january 21, 2021 in berlin, germany photo by jeremy moellergetty images

    Jeremy Moeller

    berlin, germany november 19 anna schürrle wearing red leather hermes bag, djerf avenue sweater, jbrand jeans, hugo boss coat and vans sneaker on november 19, 2020 in berlin, germany photo by jeremy moellergetty images

    Jeremy Moeller

    vans old skool platform amazon trend trainers

    Getty Images

    vans old skool platform amazon trend trainers

    Getty Images

    Buy Vans Old Skool

    amazon

    Vans Filmore Hi, Women’s Trainers, Canvas Black White, 3.5 UK

    Van’s
    amazon.es

    €61.10

    amazon

    Vans Old Skool Stacked 37

    Van’s
    amazon.es

    €66.99

