sneakers that never go out of style

Just as there are movies and songs that resist the inevitable passage of time, there are clothes and fashion accessories that survive the inclemency of trends just as well. Although these usually refer to luxury, there are many more affordable and oriented to day-to-day outfits that carry the label of timeless. In terms of sneakers, there are models that have created stylistic coincidences as curious as making Lady Di and Kaia Gerber choose the same model or Queen Sofia and Kendall Jenner practically bet on an exact pair.

The sneakers that emerge victorious each season are usually the most iconic models of the firms, such as the Adidas Gazelle, the eternal Converse All Star Chuck 70 or the Nike Air Jordan. Beyond these three imperishable models, there are some sneakers that always reign on the outskirts of fashion shows, usually fitting the models in their outfits. off-duty and who likewise star in the elaborate outfits of those attending the fashion shows or the celebrities of the moment. We are talking, in this case, about the Old Skool model from the firm skate par excellence: Vans.

This model, in black and with remarkable contrasts in white, not only fits perfectly with any outfits, but in its latest versions, with an extended platform, they are the most stylizing, adding centimeters without the need to add discomfort and fitting into all kinds of outfits. This has been demonstrated from the model Emily Ratajkowski to some of the attendees at the most recent fashion weeks.

How to combine Vans Old Skool sneakers

