Snoop Dogg details how Queen Elizabeth saved him from being kicked out of the UK

Snoop Dogg recalled the moment when he managed to avoid being expelled from the United Kingdom thanks to the help of Queen Isabel.

The rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. recently spoke about the incident when he and his guard were facing murder charges in 1993 for allegedly shooting a man to death in Los Angeles.

The charges against the rapper Drop It Like It’s Hot were later dropped, however, he faced massive backlash for calling his shows on the United Kingdom and expelled him from the country.

During his recent conversation with DJ Whoo Kidthe rapper recalled a petty post headline that read: “Kick this wicked (expletive).”

“This was while I was fighting a murder case and [en el Reino Unido] doing shows”he told the DJ.

“But guess who came to my defense?”he detailed. “Just make an assumption.”

“The queen! She said: ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come. Bow down… when the queen speaks, bow down'”shared the hip hop star.

“That’s Harry and William’s grandmother. Do you dig? Do you think one of them says ‘Grandma, please let him in Grandma! She’s fine, we love her music!’?

“You know, Harry, I’ll let him in for you. It’s not so bad after all and it’s quite cute.”pretended to be the queen.

“Thank you queen, I love you baby… The queen, that’s my girl”He addressed the queen directly.