Snoop Dogg details how Queen Elizabeth saved him from being kicked out of the UK

James 30 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Snoop Dogg recalled the moment when he managed to avoid being expelled from the United Kingdom thanks to the help of Queen Isabel.

The rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. recently spoke about the incident when he and his guard were facing murder charges in 1993 for allegedly shooting a man to death in Los Angeles.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What to watch on CCC Go, Star+, Starzplay, Qubit TV, Acorn TV and Mubi

CCC GO The big swindle (TNT, at 12.40) Released from prison on parole, Danny Ocean …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved