So are the risky photographs of Salma Hayek with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Salma Hayek He will turn 56 in September. However, she continues to be one of the most beautiful and talented women in the world of cinema. This past Friday, April 1, she shared a couple of black and white images on her official Instagram account, where she displays all her beauty.

In the first, she appears in front of the mirror with her hair tied up and covering part of her body. In the second, salma she appears covering herself with a robe and looking at herself in the mirror but in profile and surrounded by other people. The actress has used these images to say goodbye to a well-known person in the environment.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdenarchelier has left us. He leaves us a legacy of images that capture an era ”was the epigraph he used Hayek on Instagramalong with several black heart emojis, symbolizing the mourning caused by the death of the legendary fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, portraitist of celebrities such as Lady Di or Madonna.

The artist died this Thursday at the age of 78, as reported by his own family through his official Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of patrick demarchelier on March 31, 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” reads the post.

So far the causes of his death are unknown, but without a doubt Demarchelier will live forever, not only in the hearts of his family but of artists such as Salma Hayek that will forever remember their innate quality to highlight feminine beauty.