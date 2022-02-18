So are your accessibility options

The video game industry is taking accessibility more and more seriously. In 2021 there were great examples like Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension, far cry 6 or ForzaHorizon 5, with options to adapt the difficulty, the controls, the sound and the visual section of the games. The objective of these measures is that everyone can enjoy video games regardless of their limitations and another great representative of this trend is Horizon Forbidden Westwhich arrives today exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

According to lead game designer Brian Roberts, Dutch studio Guerrilla Games is aiming for all of these new features to help customize the experience to suit every type of player. Horizon Forbidden West It allows you to reconfigure the difficulty, the controls, the interface, the sound and the visual section. In addition, it also has a special mode for left-handers.

Personalizing the experience

Difficulty Options

Guerrilla Games’ new title offers five different difficulty levels that range from Historyin which the combats take a back seat to give more prominence to the exploration and the narrative, until the mode Very difficult for the most demanding. But, in addition, the game also allows you to create a sixth custom mode in which variables such as the damage that Aloy inflicts or receives can be configured.

A system of easy loot, which allows obtaining parts from the machines in a faster and easier way. On Horizon Forbidden West, hunting and looting are a very important part of the game, but to obtain certain parts, they must be torn from the body of the machines before killing them. This can be very difficult for some people, so it can be disabled.

Checks and assistance

On Horizon Fobidden West controls can also be completely reconfigured to map all actions onto buttons making them easier to use and more intuitive. In addition, a mode has been added Co-pilot, which allows a second player to connect a controller to the console to help the main player with more difficult tasks. In addition, the sensitivity of all analog controls, vibration and adaptive triggers of the DualSense can also be adjusted.

As for assist options, slow motion can be applied when aiming and various options can be automated such as Concentrationthe Sprint or healing. It is also possible to configure the visual assistance at the moments of exploration, automatically highlighting the objectives or surfaces that can be climbed.

Visual, sound and subtitle settings

When you start the game for the first time, you can choose the language and you can set the subtitles, whose size, background and opacity is fully configurable. It is also possible to modify visual options that can be dizzy or confusing, such as camera shake or motion blur. Furthermore, the interface elements are also editable.

For sounds, Guerrilla Games has enabled a broken down system of levels and volumes in the PS5 version. Players can separately configure dialogue, music, combat, environment, and machine noise.

‘Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension’ is one of the games with the best accessibility options of 2021

Despite all these accessibility options, other settings are missing that allow the most important elements such as enemies, allies and the protagonist to be highlighted on the screen. The Last of Us Part II and Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension offered options of this type, especially useful for people with vision problems. Finally, it would also be interesting to have a text and menu narration system.

