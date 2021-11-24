“So we will recover 2 billion black” – Corriere.it

The use of mandatory electronic invoicing should be encouraged. Thanks to this, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza estimate the recovery from the contrast directly attributable to the improvement of VAT compliance alone at 2 billion euros “. This was stated by the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, Vittorio Colao. at the hearing to the parliamentary supervisory commission on the tax register talking about the “actions that await us in the coming months”, first of all “acting on the expenditure of administrations in ICT, from both a quantitative and, above all, qualitative point of view”.

The lack of skills in the PA

On the quality front, «the most important lever on which to act

it is, frankly, the lack of internal skills within the PA to evaluate the IT purchasing cycle »,« internal skills also useful for spending, but spending better ». The second intervention to be implemented according to the minister is to “simplify the organizational framework for the reuse of information for institutional purposes” to “make all tax information usable and shareable”. The third intervention is “to encourage the use of mandatory electronic invoicing”. «With this mix of simplification, rationalization and innovation interventions – concludes the minister. – I believe that we want and can create a tax system that is above all more efficient, less hostile to taxpayers, but also more transparent “.



