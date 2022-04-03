Social Media Use Affects Teens’ Well-Being, UK Study Finds

Girls and boys may be more vulnerable to the negative effects of social media use at different times in their lives. adolescenceaccording to a UK investigation on Monday.

In a study involving experts from the University of Oxford and Cambridge published in Nature Communications, data show that girls experience a negative link between social media use and life satisfaction when they are between 11 and 13 years old and children when they are between 14 and 15 years old. .

Increased use of social media also predicts lower life satisfaction at age 19 for both genders. This suggests that sensitivity to social media use could be related to developmental changes, possible changes in brain structure, or puberty, which occurs later in boys than in girls.

The link between the use of social networks and Mental Wellness it’s clearly very complex,” said Dr. Amy Orben of the University of Cambridge, who led the study.

“Changes within our bodies, such as brain development and puberty, and in our social circumstances seem to make us vulnerable at particular times in our lives,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know about teen mental health issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“I wouldn’t say there’s a specific age group that we should all be concerned about. We should all reflect on our use of social media and encourage those conversations, but we need to understand what is driving these changes across age groups and between genders,” he added.

The expert pointed out the very large individual differences, which means that there may be certain adolescents who benefit from their use of social networks while, at the same time, someone else is harmed.

For both girls and boys, the research revealed that social media use at the age of 19 was associated with a decline in life satisfaction. At this age, the researchers say, social changes, such as leaving home or starting work, may make us vulnerable.

“Currently the amount of time that young people dedicate to social media it’s a ‘black box’ for both scientists and parents,” said Professor Andrew Przybylski, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute.

“To improve our science, we need better data, and to improve parenting around technology, we need to start a new conversation. It’s not about social media being good or bad, it’s about what young people do, why they use it and how they feel about it fits into the bigger picture of family life,” she said.

The study notes that social media has fundamentally changed the way young people spend time, share information and talk with others. This has led to widespread concern about its possible negative impact. However, even after years of research, there is still considerable uncertainty about how social media is related to welfare.

The team therefore set out to look for a connection between estimated social media use and reported life satisfaction and found key periods of adolescence in which social media use was associated with a subsequent decline in satisfaction with life. The researchers also found that teens who have lower-than-average life satisfaction later use social media more.

“With our findings, rather than debate whether or not there is a link, we can now focus on the periods in our adolescence where we now know we might be most at risk, and use this as a springboard to explore some of the really interesting questions, ” adds Dr. Orben.

The team, which includes psychologists, neuroscientists and modellers, analyzed two datasets from the UK comprising some 84,000 people between the ages of 10 and 80. These included longitudinal data “that is, data that tracks people over a period of time” on 17,400 young people from 10 to 21 years of age.

The team also included researchers from the Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour. They note that while their findings show at the population level that there is a link between social media use and lower well-being, it is not yet possible to predict which individuals are most at risk.

