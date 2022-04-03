Entertainment

Sofía Vergara posed eating a popular Venezuelan candy

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Sofia Vergara
Instagram photo @sofiavergara

Colombian actress and model Sofía Vergara caused a stir on social media after posing with a popular Venezuelan trinket. This, during the reality show America’s Got Talent.

This week began the auditions for the 17th season of the famous television show, in which Vergara is part of the jury.

The successful protagonist of the series modern-family He surprised his followers by publishing this Friday, April 1, on his Instagram account, a photograph enjoying a Venezuelan Cocosette.

The reactions did not take long to appear on the different digital platforms, where her Venezuelan followers expressed that they hope that Sofía Vergara does not insinuate that the Cocosette is a Colombian product. Just as it happens with the arepa.

On Instagram, the publication already reaches more than 332,000 “likes” and has more than 2,700 comments. “Are we in agreement that the Cocosette is the best thing in life?” Commented one of her followers on the social network. “We are dominating the world!” Said another user, who added Venezuelan flags in the comment.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Luis Miguel’s daughter, Michelle Salas, shows off her best photos with tiny bikinis and compliments rain down on her

6 mins ago

What period of the Marvel world is Moon Knight based on? What is the Disney+ series Moon Knight about?

7 mins ago

Aislinn Derbez shows how she takes an ice bath to always stay radiant

17 mins ago

Lisa Kudrow would do ‘anything’ for one of the Friends stars

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button