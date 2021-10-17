«Solos», everything we know about the new Amazon series

Not a linear series, but an anthology that, in some way, can fit into the groove traced with Modern Love And Soulmates. Solos, which Amazon said it was ready to release later this year, is described as a “special project,” in which to discover and rediscover the depth of human bonds. Although the stories, seven in total, are different, although the characters are unique and do not appear in episodes other than the one dedicated to them, although there is no plot capable of grouping everything, what Solos he promises is to identify a common denominator in his own, small narratives. Something that leads the viewer to be amazed by the manifestation of that immense universe that is the human experience.

«I am delighted to give life to Solos with this group of artists that I deeply admire. I created this work with the desire to tell stories that speak of bonds, hope and the search for that common sense of humanity that unites us all»Declared David Weil, showrunner of the series in which an extraordinary cast was gathered.

To interpret the seven stories of Solos, the seven vicissitudes capable of self-concluding in the space of a single episode, have been chosen, among others, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, L’Uzo Aduba from Orange is the new black And Anne Hathaway, already protagonist of the extraordinary Modern Love.

