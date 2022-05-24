Some brutality is about to come from the Russo Brothers

Netflix has unveiled the long-awaited first images of the unseen agentspy film directed by the Russo brothers (avengers infinity war and Endgame)

spy thriller, the unseen agent Directed by the Russo brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, it will hit Netflix on July 22, a few days after its July 15 theatrical release.

Netflix has released the trailer for the unseen agent, the spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans alongside Ana de Armas. The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Netflix/AGBO, will be released on Netflix on July 22 but will first hit theaters on July 15. And as you can see below, it has nothing to envy to any film in the franchise Mission Impossible. The truth is that a movie is coming up to the level of his previous works for Marvel Studios, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier or The Infinity Saga.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel. Rounding out the cast are Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

About The Invisible Agent

The unseen agent is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Brought out of a federal prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. She will need it.