Some older Macs add Hey Siri thanks to Apple Studio Display

The new Apple Studio Display has another trick up its sleeve. We already knew that the monitor was capable of using Hey Siri when connected to a Mac with an internet connection, but now it has been discovered that this ability goes a step further. Apple Studio Display lets you use Hey Siri on multiple Mac models ancients who couldn’t stand it.

A small addition to the Apple Studio Display

Hey Siri is the function that allows us to invoke Apple’s assistant through our voice. No need to press a button or make any gesture. On the Mac it can be useful for running shortcuts, making FaceTime calls, setting a countdown, or looking at general data.





This functionality arrived with the iPhone 6s in 2015 and took a few years to land on the Mac. Thus, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models only 2018, as well as iMac Pro and iMac 2020 and later, support Hey Siri. Now and thanks to the Apple Studio Display, it expands to the following models according to MacRumors:

13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro released in 2016 and 2017.

21-inch and 27-inch iMacs released in 2017 through 2019.

Mac mini and Mac Pro from 2019.

Little by little they get to know each other More details of this new Apple monitor. Among them, the Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4. And that in addition to the A13 Bionic chip that Apple told us it has inside, it has 64GB of internal storage, which makes it almost a gigantic iPhone 11 or a large ninth-generation iPad.