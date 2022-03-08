some pre-orders have been postponed, that’s how much – Nerd4.life

Steam Deck was published last week and the luckiest were able to get it in their hands right away. Many fans are waiting for the order confirmation email, but some may get a nasty surprise. It seems that multiple people are seeing theirs pre-order postponed for a few months.

As reported by the subreddit of Steam Deck and as confirmed by some IGN USA staff members, some orders have been moved from “third quarter 2022” to “after third quarter 2022”. Others report that the previous “after Q2 2022” has become a clearer “Q3 2022”. Some, however, claim that “after the second quarter of 2022” it has even become “after the third quarter of 2022”.

Steam Deck inside its case

Overall, it seems clear that Valve is recalculating its own production capacity and that it is redefining the delivery date of some orders. For the moment it is impossible to know the exact percentage of Steam Deck orders that have been moved.

According to some usersHowever, Valve is simply reporting the maximum delivery date, rather than the actual one. Some players are still hoping to get their own Steam Deck during Q2 2022, although at this time the date reported is Q3 2022.

We hope all players are happy with the Steam Deck. The very first buyers are loving the console, but still have some requests: here is the most requested feature by the players, 24 hours after the release.