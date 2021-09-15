some VIPs who know about speed have also been spotted on the track. That’s who was there. • MBNews

The undisputed stars of this Monza weekend were certainly the drivers and their cars, but within theAutodrome some well-known faces have also been sighted: famous charactersi which, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix they certainly have something in common: speed.

That’s who was there

Surely it will not whiz at 300 kilometers per hour on the roads, but it is certainly unbeatable in the speed with which it manages to do the pirouettes in points of feet: on the track there was also Roberto Bolle, classical dancer, in the company of Michelle Hunziker and Tommaso Trussardi.

It also takes a great deal of talent to quickly switch between a thousand and over 40 thousand followers! And this talent is all about the social star of the moment, Khaby Lame who, yesterday, at the Monza racetrack wasted no time taking a souvenir photo with the driver Charles Leclerc.

But with the fastest cars in the world, who absolutely couldn’t miss in Monza? The fastest man in the world! Also Marcel Jacobs, who broke every Italian record at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was spotted in the Ferrari pits together with relay team mates Lorenzo Patta and Fausto Desalu.

While another sprinter was spotted in the pits of driver Sebastian Vettel: Usain Bolt.

Fast on the pitch, and not on the road, Francesco Totti who with his son showed his followers through social media all the beauty of our racetrack.

So nice that there are also those who have crossed the ocean to come and follow the Formula 1 race, and not just any VIP, but one who has made his success of car racing: American actor Vin Diesel.

