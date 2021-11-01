Someone will have different (and fewer) free games from PlayStation Plus in November

October is winding down and the line-up of free games for users of the PlayStation Plus which will be included in the catalog in November has already been unveiled to the general public.

Sony’s subscription service, as we know, allows subscribers to receive free games every month, as well as the ability to take advantage of online multiplayer and cloud space for game saves.

The October games, however, are still present and ready to be redeemed, and among them we find a noteworthy fighting game.

In November, therefore, the new games included in the PS Plus will be Knockout City, a multiplayer sport-game, Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, historical fantasy role-playing game, e First Class Trouble.

Now among the pages of Gamerant we find that for users of the version asian and of Hong Kong of the PlayStation Plus subscription service, they will have different November free gamesprobably for licensing or distribution issues.

In fact, a promotional image of PlayStation Hong Kong (as well as for the PlayStation Asia) reveals that among the line-up of free games for November there will be no Knockout City, in its place users will receive The Sexy Brutale, an adventure game with dynamics of puzzle-solving which revolves around time travel and the resolution of various murders.

Thanks, Gamerant

Asia and Hong Kong versions of the PlayStation Plus will not receive not even the three VR games which instead will be included in the western version of the subscription service of the Japanese company.

We do not know for sure why we record these differences between the various versions of the PS Plus, but what we are aware of is the evergreen discussion about the quality of the games offered by Sony’s subscription service, which never stops. to be talked about, with fans who often say they are less satisfied than in the past.

Despite the doubts of fans, the PlayStation Plus has recently registered record numbers.

Also, if you don’t know how to redeem free PS5 games even without owning the console, read our guide about it.