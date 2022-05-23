Son of Paulina Rubio boasts his meeting with Queen Sofía

The son of Paulina Rubio lived what could be one of the best moments of his life, since, when visiting the flagship of the Spanish Navy in Miami with his fatherbusinessman Nicolás Vallejo Nagera, better known as Colate, both they were able to meet Queen Sofiawith whom they did not miss an opportunity to take a picture.

Through his Instagram account, the ex-husband of ‘La Chica Dorada’ shared the photograph of the meeting with the queen, in which her little boy was a bit surprised for being next to one of the great celebrities of Spain.

“HM Queen Doña Sofia with ‘my King’ Nico aboard our beloved ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano’. our house outside of Spain and so they have made us feel all these exciting and unforgettable days in Miami“Colate wrote next to the souvenir postcard.

It should be noted that the employer received recognition from the Spanish Navyat the Consulate General of Spain in Miami, with which he was very grateful and proud of such appointment.

“Proud of my recognition by the Spanish Navy and much more to do it with HM Queen Sofía during her visit to Miami“He expressed in the publication; it should be noted that this is not the first time that Colate meets the queen, since they had already had a meeting some time ago.

Likewise, through her Instagram stories, she shared various photos and videos of the event in Miami, as well as some more of her son, who was with his father at all times, so it is no wonder that he dedicated his recent book’Colate by Nicholas‘ to celebrate his 50 years and which he dedicated to his little one.