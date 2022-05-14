Entertainment

Son of Pepe Aguilar in the controversy after filtering image with the daughter of Chapo Guzmán

One more time, Emiliano Aguilar is once again in the eye of the hurricane after the young man in 2017 was immersed in an investigation for alleged human trafficking, which even caused him to spend a few months in jail and later his father Pepe Aguilar took him to work with him.

Now the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar returns to monopolize the spotlight and not precisely for his musical work, but for a image that was filtered of him in a barbershop with Rosa Isela Guzmán, daughter of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán”, in what appears to be a friendly meeting.

After the publication of the image on social networks, Internet users have wondered what will be the type of relationship that the eldest son of the “Giant of Zacatecas” holds?, however, So far no member of the family has come out to give his version and even not even Emiliano himself.

Emiliano Aguilar with Rosa Isla Guzman

The photo that has gone viral quickly, you can see in it the 29-year-old leaning on a chair next to the drug trafficker’s first-born. It is presumed that the barbershop they are in is owned by Guzmán because he has a business called Los charros barber shop

Currently the young man is part of the singer’s staff who has tried to help him after his problems with the authorities in the United States, although Aguilar has been very clear in saying that he is not just causing indiscipline, because all he wants is for his son to take the good path.

