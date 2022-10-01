Sonic 2, 30 Nights with My Ex and The Lost City to watch in streaming

October is an important month for Star Plus because new seasons, series and chapters arrive and the premieres of films that had their way through the cinema, among them: Sonic 2, 30 Nights with My Ex and The Lost City to watch in free streaming for subscribers of the Disney platform.

30 Nights with My Ex: Premiere October 5



Adrián Suar plays “El Turbo” who, after years of separation from “La Loba” (Pilar Gamboa), accepts at the request of the daughter that they have in common to live for 30 days with his ex-wife, who comes from a long psychiatric hospitalization and must make the transition to reintegrate into society. The new family life will make “El Turbo” and “La Loba” relive their love and awaken the illusion of being together again. While the mixed feelings between the two resurface, and with the need for emotional support in the background, living together becomes an emotional ups and downs that will make them waver between love and what led to the end of the couple.

Sonic 2: premiere Friday October 21



Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero after settling in Green Hills. Proof of him suddenly comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy entire civilizations. For his part, Sonic teams up with his new partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey across the world to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

The Lost City: premiere Friday October 21



Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City” tells the story of best-selling novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), whose career has revolved around romantic adventure novels starring Alan (Channing Tatum), an attractive gallant whose image appears on all the covers. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which the last story revolves. her. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, Alan rushes to the novelist’s rescue.

