Sony delays release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by 8 months

The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 animated film will take a little longer to arrive, and it makes a minor adjustment to its title.

One of the most anticipated movies for the final stretch of this year was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will continue the multiversal adventures of Miles Morales in animation.

Shameik Moore is ready to return as Miles Morales himself, with Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson also set to reprise their roles from the first film. The address will be provided by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Towers and Justin K. Thompson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled for release this April. However, Sony has long since changed the calendar and set the new release date for October this year.

That date has changed again. Sony reports that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2, 2023eight months later than we expected so far.

The study has not shared the reasons why this new delay has occurred. One of the most likely possibilities is the time required for the production itself.

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been in development since 2019, the new movie will vary animation style in each universe the characters visit. That requires more time on the part of the creative team.

It has also been reported that the title of the film, as you have seen in this article, has lost the “part 1”. It is not clear what implications this change has, because the film’s sequel (the “part 2”) has been confirmed for March 24, 2024.

The new release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse places the animated film just a month before the premiere of one of Sony’s live-action movies: Madame Web, which already has an official release date in July 2023.

Obviously, after the magnificent exercise that was Spider-Man: A new universe, it is clear that, if the creative team needs time so that the film does not lower the bar, they have it.