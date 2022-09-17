Sony delays the release of its next Marvel movies, including ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony has decided to rearrange its theatrical release schedule again, delaying all his upcoming marvelite movies. Thus ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’ have postponed their release dates in a new paradigm that has also affected the untitled film that was scheduled for June 7, 2024. In addition this change for ‘Madame Web’ comes just a few months after the aforementioned studio decided to postpone it from July 7, 2023 until October 6 of the same yearleaving the summer date free to place ‘Insidious 5’.

Now the plan for the new Marvel/Sony films would place ‘Madame Web’ on February 16, 2024, ‘Kraven the Hunter’, which was previously set for January 13, 2023, jumps to October 6 of the same year (taking the place of ‘Madame Web’ ); and finally the project yet to be revealed would be expected on July 12, 2024. Around this movie there are numerous rumors that consider the possibility that we are facing a new installment of ‘Venom’, a Spider-Woman film or even a fourth Spider-Man movie with Marvel Studios; all this because ‘El Muerto’, a comic adaptation starring Bad Bunny, is expected to be released in early 2024.

‘Madame Web’, a film starring Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Tahar Rahim, has Dakota Johnson as a star in the skin of a character that would not be entirely clear. The doubt arises because the Madame Web that gives the film its title she appears in the comics in her third age and connected to a device that keeps her alive, something that would not fit with the appearance of Johnson. In this regard, the theory that has gained the most strength is the one that ensures that Johnson plays Julia Carpenter, a character who, after obtaining abilities similar to those of a spider as a result of a secret government experiment, becomes Spider-Woman. and ends up taking over from the original Madame Web.

Spider-Man Universe

Also expanding the universe that Sony has decided to build around its titular character, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, we find the film headed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. ‘Kraven the Hunter’ has not yet revealed details about its plot, but it is most likely that Spider-Man will not appear in the film as a result of the current deal between Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well the screenwriter; Richard Wenk will have to find another prey for his antihero. Along with Johnson we will see Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola and Levi Miller.