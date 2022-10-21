soon a crazy joint project?

Producer DDot Omen hints on social media that a joint project bringing together drake and 21 Savage is reportedly currently in the works.

The reunion between Drake and 21 Savage?

If nothing has yet been formalized at the time of writing, the fact that producer DDot Omen – having worked with A$AP Rocky and Freddie Gibbs among others – publicly mentions a joint album project between Champagne Papi and 21 Savage intrigues. Thus, on Twitter, the man will have published a short message announcing that from his point of view, the supposed joint mixtape of the two artists would be simply incredible: “Drake and 21 Savage’s tape is going to be absolutely crazy. »

It must be said that the two will have often collaborated, each time offering a most convincing result. Pell-mell, the 6 God and his friend will have signed the titles Mr Right Now, knife talk, sneakin’ and even more recently jimmy cooksa track to be found on the album Honestly, Nevermind by Drake. After his quite club exit, through Honestly, Nevermindwould the Canadian have a desire to find the fundamentals?