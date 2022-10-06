soon a statue of Lionel Messi in front of Camp Nou?

Whatever his future as a player, at PSG or elsewhere, Lionel Messi should see Barça build a statue of him at Camp Nou, according to an indiscretion from La Vanguardia.

This is information slipped in the middle of an article on President Joan Laporta’s dream of bringing Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona. The newspaper La Vanguardia reports this Thursday that the Catalan club has already completed the construction of a statue of the 35-year-old Argentine striker at Camp Nou. He would thus join László Kubala and Johann Cruyff, who already have a sculpture in their likeness in front of the stadium.

There is no mention of the timetable for the construction and inauguration of the statue. It is in any case specified by the Spanish daily that this initiative is not linked to the football future of Messi. Whether or not he plays Barça again by the end of his career would therefore have no consequences on this project.

Cascading Records

Launched in 2004 and left free at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi played 778 games with FC Barcelona. He is the player who has played the most games in the history of the club, ahead of Xavi and his 767 games.

With the Blaugrana tunic, the Pulga scored 672 goals and delivered 303 assists. Which also makes him the club’s top scorer in all competitions. He also has 35 titles to his name, including four Champions League trophies, ten league victories and seven King’s Cup.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has 19 goals and 23 assists in 47 games. His contract ends in June 2023.