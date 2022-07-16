Souheila Yacoub joins the cast

The proximity of start of filming brings us news about Dunes: Part II. The sequel of duneswhich will adapt the second half from the sci-fi classic Frank Herberthas added the actress Souheila Yacoub to the cast This news comes after a filtration of filmingwhich has been rapidly brought under control by Warner Bros.

Article continues after advertisement

Souheila Yacoub

All eyes are on any movement of Denis Villeneuve right now. With the launch of the sequel, it is expected that some questions will be revealed yet to be uncovered. In this case, Deadline has confirmed a new addition to cast of the movie: Souheila Yacoub. She is a Swiss actress who has participated in films, such as Climax of Gaspar Noahand strings, such as No Man’s Land of Hulu, which he starred in. Her career would be seen in one of her Best moments With this addition to the project Villeneuve.

Who will he play?, you may be wondering. Well, we are faced with second gender change who suffers a character of dunes when transported to the big screen. Souheila Yacoub will give life to Shishaklia Fremen of Sietch Tabr in which it is located Paul Atreides, our protagonist. In the book we see precisely how Shishakli lends his hooks to Paul for the great Shai Hulud test. In Dunes: Part II we will see this character as a womanwhich also happened in the first delivery with the character of Liet–Kyneswhich was played by actress Sharon Duncan.

Yacoub becomes part of the wonderful cast of dunes: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolinto which they join Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, and Florence Pugh in this second part. Regarding filming, it was scheduled to start next July 18. However, it seems that a scene has already begun to be shot on the day July 4thon the Tomb of Brion (Italy). It was two days laterexactly, when it was caught Florence Pugh leaving the location in question.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomb of Brion (Italy) and image of Florence Pugh leaving the shoot

Now this It has not been the only image that has come to light of Pugh. a few days ago filter another photograph of the actress in full shooting of the movie. However, this he didn’t do any good to Warner Bros., as removed the leak entirely from the nets.

It should also be remembered that the release date of the sequel, like the first film, has undergone changes. In this case, we have gone from expecting Dunes: Part II for him October 20, 2023, to do it for the following month; the November 17, 2023.