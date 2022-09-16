Business

South Carolina woman came one number away from winning $830 million in Mega Millions, only pocketing $30,000

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

A South Carolina woman was just one number away from winning the Mega Millions jackpot, although she managed to win $30,000. His ticket matched four of the first five Mega Millions drawing numbers and a gold Mega Millions number, state lottery officials said.

The odds of winning this $30,000 prize are 1 in 931,001. The player only needed to match one more number to win the $830 million jackpot on July 26.as reported in The Tribune.

However, she said she was happy with her $30,000 prize. “It was impressive, but there was a moment of ‘Hell, I was so close,'” the woman told the lottery.

The woman told state lottery officials she doesn’t play often and didn’t expect to win.. The lucky winner purchased her ticket at a Power Trac convenience store in the city of Westminster, which is about 160 miles northwest of Columbia.

The store received a commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, now estimated at $231 million, are 1 in 303 million.

