Southern California Doctors Heading to Ukraine – NBC Los Angeles

A group of combat medics from Southern California will travel to Ukraine to train civilians in combat medicine.

Joining doctors from around the world in preparing Ukrainians, who fight the Russians alongside Ukrainian soldiers, many are retired and have long been training other groups involved in dangerous situations, such as SWAT teams.

Dr. Dan Olesnicky, a retired reserve police officer from Palm Springs, has trained SWAT teams for 20 years. With his family in the Ukraine, he will now join the team of doctors in his efforts abroad.

“[Los ucranianos] they’re really getting hit… We want to get there as soon as possible,” Olesnicky said.

“Middle-aged doctors, right now, we are not going to change or lead the brigade… We can save many more lives if we train the trainers and the people to save lives,” he added.

Olesnicky says law enforcement officers typically learn these medical skills in two weeks. He will condense the lessons to two days for Ukrainian citizens in the hope that they will be able to take care of their friends and neighbors sooner.

“You have to learn how to provide cover, concealment and protection for someone who is down and then you have to figure out how to get them out,” Dr. Olesnicky said.

As he and the other medics set out for the battlefield, they enlist the help of Southern Californians to gather and contribute medical kits.

“Anyone in your kitchen can save lives right now in Europe,” says Dr. Olesnicky.

Detailing the kits’ preferred components in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Dr. Olesnicky asks that the kits be assembled with:

4 large and extra large vinyl gloves

2 extra large surgical dressings or (maxi pads) sanitary pads

4 butterfly closures or sterile strips

6 strong Band-Aids

3 large 4×4 gauze pads

1 tube or a couple of packets of triple antibiotic ointment

1 self-adhesive bandage (such as the Coban bandage) or an elastic bandage (such as the Ace bandage)

1 roll of rolled cotton or gauze bandage

Those bringing supplies can drop off their kits or help assemble them Sunday at 1 pm at the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 4315 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Dr. Olesnicky says he knows the risks he will take with this trip. But the married father of four said his family supports his decision.

“It’s scary, you’re walking into a war zone… My wife, kids, family, none of them like it. But it’s the right thing to do,” she said.