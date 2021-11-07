Spa bonus starts, bookings are underway – Economy

Bookings for the spa bonus will start from 8 November at 12 noon, which citizens can book directly at the accredited spa facilities.

The list of spas participating in the initiative is constantly updated on the bonusterme.invitalia.it website. The bonus consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros. It is individual, non-transferable and released from the purchase of further services.

Each adult citizen will be able to take advantage of only one bonus and will have 60 days from the date of issue to start the treatments. However, the resources available for the subsidy measure are limited and amount to 53 million euros.

“The 53 million euros allocated for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros, appear completely insufficient, because if we buy packages and services up to the maximum ceiling of 200 euros we will have only 265 thousand lucky people who will be able to benefit from the incentive” says Codacons who complains that the “bonus” is up to everyone “regardless of income and without any limit related to the ISEE”. The bonus, on the other hand, appeals to companies in the sector.

“The bonus was a great idea to bring Italians closer to the spa” underlines Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme.