Spa bonus: the list of accredited spas

Many of you have recently written to QuiFinanza to find out how to get Spa bonus. For the uninitiated, it is a vouchers with a maximum value of 200 euros they may require all adult citizens residing in Italy, without any limit of income or age, to have free spa services.

Not everywhere, however, but only in the spas that have been accredited in advance on the platform developed by Invitalia, which manages the Bonus on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Spa bonus: how the booking works

From Tuesday 2 November the list of accredited spas is finally online to which it is possible to request the Bonus. In fact, there will be no click day or a form to fill out: enough send a request email to the facility of interest and it will be the structure itself, if there are still resources available, to request the bonus for citizens and to take care of the free booking and communicate everything to customers.

Citizens interested in the Spa Bonus must therefore only contact one of the accredited spa facilities, the only ones authorized to make a reservation.

Starting from Monday 8 November, the structures will send requests for the Bonus in chronological order, Invitalia will verify the requirements and issue the vouchers until the funds run out. The facilities will then communicate to customers which requests have been accepted.

Spa bonus, how much and what services are included

The Bonus can cover 100% of the price for the purchase of allowed spa services. If the purchase price of the spa services exceeds 200 euros, the extra amount is charged to the citizen. If it costs less, the difference is “remitted” to the national bonus fund.

The services include both VAT-free services and services subject to VAT. The Bonus it cannot be granted for spa services already paid for by the NHS, of other public bodies or subject to additional benefits recognized to the citizen, it cannot be used for catering and hospitality services and is not transferable to third parties, neither free of charge nor in exchange for a cash consideration (for all the spa services admitted to the Bonus we refer you here).

Furthermore, it does not constitute the taxable income of the citizen who benefits from it and cannot be calculated in the value of the Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator (ISEE).

Spa bonus: the list of accredited spas where it is possible to request it

But let’s see how many and what are the spas where it is possible to request the Bonus, Region by Region:

44 in Veneto

17 in Emilia-Romagna

15 in Campania

12 in Tuscany

5 in Lombardy

5 in the Autonomous Province of Trento

3 in Lazio

3 in the Marche

2 in Abruzzo

2 in Sicily

1 in Basilicata

1 in Calabria

1 in Friuli Venezia Giulia

1 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano

1 in Piedmont

1 in Puglia

1 in Sardinia

1 in Umbria

1 in Valle d’Aosta.

The complete and up-to-date list of the spas that have joined the Bonus can be found here.

In these structures and only in these it is therefore You can immediately request the Spa Bonus at the address indicated. For how to book, we refer you here.