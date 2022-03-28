Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Barcelona, ​​​​blocked to go for a star striker

ANDhe Barcelona wants to join the fight by some elite forward that will be in the summer marketbut before you can launch for them, they have to fix your coffers.

Joan Laporta It’s been a year behind Erling Haland. It was one of his names during the pre-campaign. He, and different executives, have maintained different contacts with the environment of the player of the Borussia Dortmund. But the Norwegian international has many suitors and the operation is around 250 million euros. The Catalan entity sees his arrival very difficult, but does not throw in the towel. Those responsible for the sports area are working on his contract and will continue to do so. They don’t give up even though Entities like City have entered the bidding.

But in the offices they are also realistic and that is why they test other options. What is clear laporta is that he wants the center forward to be the star signing of the next campaign, hence other names scheduled are, among others, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski two players of proven quality and as valued and coveted as they are different from each other and with Halandin age, characteristics, contributions, benefits… The president wants a world-class scorer and in that ambition the executives are broadening their sights.

But the possible additions of Salah and Lewandowski, which so far have only resulted in an interest, are not easy economically either. The great difficulty is not so much the price of their respective transfers, but rather the record to be assumed, due to the demanding salary limit to which the bara. The name of mbapp, on the other hand, it is not contemplated again nor has the club made any movement in recent weeks for the French international of the PSG.

In that list there are still more names and more profiles, but laporta keep hope in Haland or, failing that, in another world-class player. It will only lower his pretensions if his first options are frustrated. The C plans will not be put into action until the last moment. The center forward must be the great hook of the project.