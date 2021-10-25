News

special relationship with dogs, many shots on social media

Jennifer Aniston, well-known American actress and film producer, is also famous to the general public for her participation in the cult television series of the 90s, Friends. Just to seal his bond with the situation comedy American, Jennifer (aka Rachel Green) had celebrated his entry on Instagram by posting a shot with the other five protagonists of the cast. Since her entry on the social network, the American actress has allowed her fans to discover one of her own special passion: the one for i dogs.

There are many shots in which Jennifer Aniston is immortalized with one of her dogs, as are the photos dedicated to the four legs as the only protagonists of the post. A stroll at the park, snuggles on the sofa, funny grimaces reveal a bond very strong with house pets. Very tender images of Lord Chesterfield, the latest arrival in the Aniston house, and of Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston’s dogs

Lord Chesterfield comes from a shelter and the American actress adopted him as a puppy, about a year ago; in the post presenting the newcomer to the family, Jennifer Aniston showed all her gratitude to the center that save the dogs from the street and that allows them to have a new home forever. And the white puppy, which, as the actress herself makes fun of “it’s not that small now“, He found in Aniston all the love he needed.

As well as Clyde, the dog that the American actress defined: “Girl’s best friend“, his “best friend”Often the protagonist of many funny shots. That Jennifer Aniston nurtures a deep affection for the four legs seems undeniable and moreover, as she herself admitted in some post on social media, her furry friends sometimes accompany her to work; further proof that the actress hardly chooses to part with them.

READ ALSO: Costanza Caracciolo says goodbye to her dog Diva: “Thanks for the years together”


