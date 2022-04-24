Spectacular Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 on his return to Puerto Rico

go to a concert Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 is always a delight for the senses. Each note on stage is contagious with that Caribbean sound that runs through their veins.

True to his appointment with the Puerto Rican public, after an absence of three years, the Dominican singer-songwriter along with his inseparable band appeared on Saturday night before a Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico filled from sod to sod. There was not a soul that resisted the sound and rhythm that have remained untouched over the years.

Each of the songs they performed was a Caribbean party, between the sea and palm trees, as they have baptized this concert tour in which they have toured several cities in the United States and as they have also named their most recent album.

“Good evening, Puerto Rico. Thanks for the love. Enjoy this show between the sea and palm trees”were the first words of Juan Luis Guerra.

His request was granted. Some danced in the corridors, others in the back of the room and the rest swayed in their seats in each of the songs.

Juan Luis Guerra presented the concert “Between sea and palm trees” at the Puerto Rico Coliseum. (Alejandro Granada)

No one was left wanting to listen to his hits thanks to a well-woven repertoire that included “Rosalía”, “La travesía”, “Como yo”, “Kitipún”, “Pambiche de novia” -dedicated to the love of his life, his wife Nora- “Niagara”, “Visa for a dream” and “For you”, among others. Those he did not sing in their entirety were included in a medley of bachatas and another of salsa dedicated to Gilberto Santa Rosa who was in the audience.

The feeling surfaced in a slow version of the song “Ojalá”, which he dedicated “to a friend I love very much, Draco Rosa. Long live my friend,” she said. 4.40, backed by musicians from the patio, also had its moment to show off in “Tú” and “Como bee to the honeycomb”.

After two hours of concert, and with the party in full swing, it was time to say goodbye with “Bachata rosa” – which celebrates 30 years of creation – and “La bilirubina” in charge of closing a spectacular night.

What he sang: