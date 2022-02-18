Spectacular win! Mexico starts the qualifying round for the Concacaf W Championship on the right foot

The Mexican Women’s National Team dominated the match against Suriname and signed its second best win in qualifying rounds.

The Women’s Mexican National Team started his way to the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia 2023 by defeating nine goals to zero to the national team of Surinamat the start of the tie CONCACAF W Championship played at the University Stadium of Nuevo León.

The rain of goals Mexico started at minute eight with the first goal scored by Stephanie Mayorwho with this score reached his 19th goal with the Mexican National Team.

Katty Martinez he contributed two touchdowns for the historic win. The front of the America he scored at minute 23 the second of the match. Minutes later, at minute 32, he scored three-nil in favor of the national team, after the great overflow that Jacqueline Ovalle performed to remove the brand of the Caribbean from the former striker of the Amazons.

Diane Garciaplayer of scratchedwas another of the selected ones who scored two goals against Surinam. The first on his account was scored at minute 46, while the fifth of the match was scored after two minutes of the second half.

Mexico shines with a 9-0 win against Suriname. imago7

The sixth of the night came thanks to Rebecca Bernal at minute 62. The defense of scratched finished off with a header after the carelessness of the defense of Surinam.

The offensive of Chivas was present at minute 75. Alice Cervantes and Caroline Jaramillo became a headache for the visiting defense, the latter being the scorer of the seventh goal of the night in favor of Mexicoafter a series of cuts.

The eighth goal of the Mexican team arrived at minute 88 after a shot from medium distance through Maricarmen Reyes.

Consultation here all the news of women’s sports.

To put the cherry on the cake and after three tries, Alice Cervantes scored the ninth goal of the night for Mexico at minute 89. With a header, the current scoring champion of the Women’s MX League He scored his second goal with the national team.

With this result, Mexico will travel to Old and bearded to face their second match of this first stage of the qualifiers facing the Concacaf Championship W.